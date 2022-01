PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All schools in the Philadelphia School District will move for virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 7 ahead of the winter storm moving through the region. The school district made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning. “Due to the winter storm, all SDP schools will shift to virtual teaching & learning on Friday, January 7, 2022. All buildings and offices will be closed,” the district tweeted. Due to the winter storm, all SDP schools will shift to virtual teaching & learning on Friday, January 7, 2022. All buildings and offices will be closed. Read More: https://t.co/PRKoAIkNhU — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) January...

