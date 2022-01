Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the region, Cherry Hill Township Council’s Reorganization Meeting on Wednesday, January 5 will be accessible to the public through Zoom only. Those who do not have the ability to access Zoom on a computer may participate using the telephone. Members of the public will be able to give public comment utilizing the Public Comments section of the meeting through Zoom or by telephone by using the link and phone numbers provided below. Computer, Tablet or Smart Device: https://cherryhillnj.zoom.us/j/752589039 Phone or Audio Dial-in: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 Webinar ID: 752 589 039.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO