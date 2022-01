Part of a series of stories on the Perdido River, the rare case where conservation efforts have outpaced development. There are many elements to the far-reaching effort to conserve the Perdido River watershed. It’s about water quality, it’s about public access to nature, it’s about ecological interconnection from the pitcher plant bogs of Splinter Hill to the last little islands before the river opens onto the Gulf of Mexico. But you don’t get very far into any conversation about Perdido River conservation before the subject of longleaf pines comes up.

