Delivery of The Press of Atlantic City delayed until Wednesday

After four nights in an Australian immigration detention hotel, Novak Djokovic will get his day in court Monday in a deportation case that has polarized opinions and elicited heartfelt support for the top-ranked tennis star in his native Serbia. Djokovic had his visa canceled after arriving at Melbourne airport last...
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he doesn't expect any breakthroughs this week ahead of key talks between the Biden administration and Russia, as he ruled out reducing U.S. troops in Eastern Europe and barring Ukraine from NATO. Russia published draft security pacts last month demanding...
Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, the actor addressed the issue of his cell phone. “Any...
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday in a high-stakes public session to decide whether the U.S. government can begin enforcing sweeping COVID-19 vaccine requirements affecting nearly 100 million workers. For three hours and 40 minutes, the justices heard oral arguments over federal vaccine and testing rules for businesses with...
WASHINGTON — Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the second-ranking Senate Republican, on Saturday said he will run for re-election after he spent at least several weeks mulling retirement. “I’ve always promised that I would do the work, even when it was hard, uncomfortable, or unpopular," he said in a statement....
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden , former President Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his longtime colleague in...
The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man chased down and killed while jogging in their Georgia neighborhood in February 2020, were all sentenced to life in prison on Friday in a dramatic courtroom sentencing — two of them without the possibility of parole. Travis McMichael,...
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced Sunday he will run for reelection this November, setting up a high-stakes Senate battle in a key swing state. Johnson’s decision to run for a third term breaks a vow he made in his 2016 campaign that he’d only seek two six-year stints in the Senate. However, he had increasingly sent signals that he planned to run again this November, maintaining his fundraising and making frequent appearances on Fox News.
BRASILIA, Brazil — At least six people died when a towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled onto boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake Saturday, officials said. Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, said at a news conference that...
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio Sunday after he oversaw three consecutive losing seasons, the team announced. The Broncos finished the 2021 season 7-10 with a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday. Fangio replaced Vance Joseph at the start of the 2019 season, and Denver finished...
