According to English and German folklore the first person you encounter in a new year sets the tone for the remainder of the year. If a couple celebrates together and do not kiss, it doesn’t bode well. And for single people, there’s a superstition that not kissing anyone means a year of more of the same. As you can imagine New Year’s Eve can put a great deal of stress on those of us without a plus-one. A relationship expert reminds us all that these are just myths and often all that pressure leads to disappointment and often a hangover…which is a worse way to start a new year.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO