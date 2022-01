Alright everyone, with Fusion ALPHA in the rear view mirror it’s time for the next MLW mini series: Azteca. The latest offerings were done as part of MLW’s time in Mexico and feature a blend of MLW regulars as well as The Crash Lucha Libre, a Mexico based promotion. Specifically tonight we’ve got Richard Holliday taking on Psycho Clown, trios action, and a main event tag team match when MLW heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone and Pagano take on King Muertes and Taurus. This is MLW’s first offering for the new year, so let’s see what they’ve got for us.

