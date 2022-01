I am a full-time writer. I’ve never had a writing job as laborious and high-pressure as the job of talking to a man on a dating app. As we approach the new year, with awkwardness and self-consciousness at historically high levels, a boom time for pen pals lies ahead. A pen pal is a person on a dating app who messages you and messages you, but never meets up with you in person. They repeatedly postpone your planned dates but keep writing you things like, “Hey, how was your Monday?” You keep writing back because you are hopeful, and because why would they be messaging you if they didn’t plan to meet up?

