Cookbook celebrates Latin America’s vast, vital and delicious cuisine

By Mark Kennedy
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
NEW YORK— Putting together an entire nation’s distinctive dishes is a daunting process for anyone. Then imagine doing it for 22 countries and you get a sense of what went into creating “The Latin American Cookbook.”. Just a single dish — say garlic shrimp or grilled...

