Cookbook celebrates Latin America’s vast, vital and delicious cuisine

I’m sitting in an idyllic Caribbean village sipping water from a freshly cut coconut, listening to a Garifuna medicine man tell us about "Jackass Bitters" -- a natural antiviral remedy that he claims can ward off Covid among other serious ailments like cancer and malaria. The Garifuna people who have been recognized by UNESCO for their ancestral language, music and dance, are descendants of the indigenous Afro-Caribbean people who found refuge from slavery here in the late 18th century. He told us that they are a tight-knit community and didn’t want to lose anybody, so they’ve been drinking this tea made from the leaves since the beginning of the pandemic and so far they haven’t been hit by Covid. He exclaimed, "It's so bitter you gotta be a jackass to drink it!"

