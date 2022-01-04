Cookbook celebrates Latin America’s vast, vital and delicious cuisine

DILOVASI, KOCAELI, TURKEY - Polin Waterparks announces three new musical Aquatube water slides, called "Tobomusik" at the Beach Park Waterpark in Brazil. Located 20 minutes from Fortaleza Airport in Aquiraz, Ceará and one of the largest water parks in Latin America, Beach Park, announces its newest attraction called Tobomusik. The Tobomusik is specially designed by Polin Waterparks with sound and light effects. Considered a moderate level of adrenaline waterslide, the riders will travel a height of 13 meters, with three different routes of approximately 114, 110 and 104 meters in length, and covered in about 22 seconds. Each one of the tubes has different combinations of graphic cutouts, translucent and multicolored, which provide different visual sensations on each path. The descent takes place on a mat, face down, to ensure more speed and excitement! Tobomusik officially launched on December 5th.
