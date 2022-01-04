ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

'Emily in Paris' portrayal of shoplifting Ukrainian is 'insulting,' culture minister complains to Netflix

By Bryan Pietsch
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine's culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko, was among the millions of Netflix viewers around the world who watched the first season of "Emily in Paris." But the depiction of a Ukrainian character in the TV show's second season has offended him, he said, leading him to complain to the streaming...

