The number of new COVID-19 cases in Vermont is soaring amid a holiday-fueled surge, and hospitalizations are also back on the rise. The Vermont Health Department reported 2,188 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 540 more than the previously daily record set earlier this week. The state has averaged more than 1,000 cases daily over the last week. The true number of infections may be higher given the likelihood that some people who tested positive using at-home rapid tests have not reported the findings to the state.

