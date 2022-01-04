ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Experimental quantum teleportation of propagating microwaves

By feature
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe field of experimental quantum communication promises ways of efficient and unconditional secure information exchange in quantum states. The possibility of transferring quantum information forms a cornerstone of the emerging field of quantum communication and quantum computation. Recent breakthroughs in quantum computation with superconducting circuits trigger a demand for quantum communication...

phys.org

Comments / 5

Related
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Discover a Remarkable New Type of Sound Wave

Can you imagine sound travels in the same way as light does? A research team at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) discovered a new type of sound wave: the airborne sound wave vibrates transversely and carries both spin and orbital angular momentum like light does. The findings shattered scientists’ previous beliefs about the sound wave, opening an avenue to the development of novel applications in acoustic communications, acoustic sensing, and imaging.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

10 weird things scientists calculated in 2021

The world is full of beautiful equations, numbers and calculations. From counting beads as toddlers to managing finances as adults, we use math every day. But scientists often go beyond these quotidian forms of counting, to measure, weigh and tally far stranger things in the universe. From the number of bubbles in a typical glass of beer to the weight of all the coronavirus particles circulating in the world, here are 10 weird things scientists calculated in 2021.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Coherent interstellar magnetic field detected

Magnetic fields are the essential, but often "secret" ingredients of the interstellar medium and the process of making stars. The secrecy shrouding interstellar magnetic fields can be attributed to the lack of experimental probes. While Michael Faraday was probing the link between magnetism and electricity with coils in the early...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
Cosmos

Did scientists really quantum entangle tardigrades?

In a pre-peer-reviewed paper recently released on ArXiv, a team of physicists claims to have done something extraordinary: place a tardigrade in a state of quantum entanglement with a pair of qubits. According to the mind-bending weirdness of quantum physics, quantum entanglement means that two things or systems cannot be...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultrafast imaging of terahertz electric waveforms using quantum dots

Microscopic electric fields govern the majority of elementary excitations in condensed matter and drive electronics at frequencies approaching the Terahertz (THz) regime. However, only few imaging schemes are able to resolve sub-wavelength fields in the THz range, such as scanning-probe techniques, electro-optic sampling, and ultrafast electron microscopy. Still, intrinsic constraints on sample geometry, acquisition speed and field strength limit their applicability. Here, we harness the quantum-confined Stark-effect to encode ultrafast electric near-fields into colloidal quantum dot luminescence. Our approach, termed Quantum-probe Field Microscopy (QFIM), combines far-field imaging of visible photons with phase-resolved sampling of electric waveforms. By capturing ultrafast movies, we spatio-temporally resolve a Terahertz resonance inside a bowtie antenna and unveil the propagation of a Terahertz waveguide excitation deeply in the sub-wavelength regime. The demonstrated QFIM approach is compatible with strong-field excitation and sub-micrometer resolution-introducing a direct route towards ultrafast field imaging of complex nanodevices in-operando.
SCIENCE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

How to build a quantum computer

Building a large-scale physical quantum computer is challenging. When scaling up qubits, wiring diagrams get increasingly complicated. Bogdan Govoreanu, quantum computing program manager at Imec, has shown a smart way of interconnecting neighboring silicon qubits in a 2D bilinear array. This architecture tackles the qubit connectivity problem and is a...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Phys.org

Breakthrough in the nonlinear generation of primordial gravitational waves

In a Physics Review Letters paper published on Dec 15th, an international research team, led by Cai Yifu, professor of the University of Science and Technology of China, and his collaborators discovered the hypothetical possibility of resonantly generated primordial gravitational waves within high-energy physics when the universe was in its infancy. The originally invisible gravitational wave signals can be amplified by parametric resonance by four to six orders of magnitude or even larger via this phenomenon, and can then be probed by primordial gravitational wave detectors, validating theoretical models of the early universe that are inaccessible through traditional observational windows.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Teleportation#Quantum Physics#Quantum State#Quantum Entanglement#Fedorov Et Al
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Helping To Make Nuclear Fusion a Reality at MIT

MIT PhD student Rachel Bielajew is taking on plasma turbulence, and helping make a better world — through science and community action. Up until she served in the Peace Corps in Malawi, Rachel Bielajew was open to a career reboot. Having studied nuclear engineering as an undergraduate at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, graduate school had been on her mind. But seeing the drastic impacts of climate change play out in real-time in Malawi — the lives of the country’s subsistence farmers swing wildly, depending on the rains — convinced Bielajew of the importance of nuclear engineering. Bielajew was struck that her high school students in the small town of Chisenga had a shaky understanding of math, but universally understood global warming. “The concept of the changing world due to human impact was evident, and they could see it,” Bielajew says.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Researchers develop a method that gives enzymes the ability to catalyze new-to-nature reactions

Enzymes are biology's catalytic workhorses, binding molecules together, splitting them apart and reconfiguring them in processes vital to everything from digestion to breathing. Their availability, efficiency and specificity have long made them popular for reactions outside biological systems as well, including those involved in food preservation, detergents and disease diagnostics.
CHEMISTRY
EurekAlert

Super-resolved imaging of a single cold atom on a nanosecond timescale

The team of academician GUO Guangcan of University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has made important progress in the research of cold atom super-resolution imaging. The team achieved super-resolution imaging of a single ion in an ion trap system. The results were published in Physical Review Letters.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Phys.org

Nematicity is a new piece in double bilayer graphene phase diagram puzzle

Although twisted sheets of double bilayer graphene have been studied extensively the past few years, there are still pieces missing in the puzzle that is its phase diagram—the different undisturbed, ground states of the system. Writing in Nature Physics, Carmen Rubio-Verdú and colleagues have found a new puzzle piece: an electronic nematic phase.
PHYSICS
Space.com

What is the Planck time?

The Planck time is an incredibly small interval of time that emerges naturally from a few basic quantities in theoretical physics. When it was discovered by Max Planck at the end of the 19th century, it seemed to be no more than a scientific curiosity. But today it plays a tantalizing role in our understanding of the Big Bang and the search for a theory of quantum gravity.
ASTRONOMY
Physics World

Antimatter and matter respond to gravity in the same way, experiment reveals

Precise measurements of the motions of antiprotons and protons suggest that antimatter responds to gravity in the same way as matter. The experiment was done at CERN by the international BASE collaboration and involved trapping antiprotons and negative hydrogen ions using electric and magnetic fields. The measurements also provide the best confirmation yet that the antiproton conforms to certain aspects of the Standard Model of particle physics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mirror symmetry validated for proton and its antimatter twin

A comparison of the charge-to-mass ratio for the proton and the antiproton has been performed with record-breaking precision — the best such test yet for a mirror-like symmetry that relates matter and antimatter. Ralf Lehnert is at the Indiana University Center for Spacetime Symmetries, Bloomington, Indiana 47405, USA. Merging...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Microbes produce oxygen in the dark

There is more going on in the deep, dark ocean waters than you may think: Uncountable numbers of invisible microorganisms go about their daily lives in the water columns, and now researchers have discovered that some of them produce oxygen in an unexpected way. The study is led by Beate...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Seeing the plasma edge of fusion experiments in new ways with artificial intelligence

To make fusion energy a viable resource for the world's energy grid, researchers need to understand the turbulent motion of plasmas: a mix of ions and electrons swirling around in reactor vessels. The plasma particles, following magnetic field lines in toroidal chambers known as tokamaks, must be confined long enough for fusion devices to produce significant gains in net energy, a challenge when the hot edge of the plasma (over 1 million degrees Celsius) is just centimeters away from the much cooler solid walls of the vessel.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Fingerprint patterns are linked to limb development genes

In the most comprehensive analysis to date, researchers found that the shapes of fingerprints—whether they are circular, wavy, or winding—are influenced by the genes responsible for limb development instead of skin patterning. The study, presented January 6 in the journal Cell, could help scientists better understand the association between genes and phenotypical traits in humans.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How to test the limits of quantum mechanics

Researchers from Imperial College London and Lancaster University have suggested a new approach to test the limits of applicability of quantum mechanics. Quantum physics has long provided humanity with an elegant framework for understanding the microscopic world. However, quantum phenomena do not exist in our everyday lives. Many factors contribute...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy