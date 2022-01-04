Over 800 Parakeets Dropped at Michigan Animal Shelter screenshot

Michigan State News by Evan Green

A Michigan man recently dropped off 836 parakeets to his local animal shelter after the previous owner, the man’s father, passed away.

The Detroit shelter was shocked at the conditions the animals were being kept in, with many of them being crammed in cages far too small for the number of birds that were being kept.

Some of the birds required immediate medical attention after being dropped off, while others were so young that they needed to be hand-fed by shelter workers.

The former owner’s son stated that his father originally only wanted to breed a small amount of the birds, but things quickly became unmanageable due to how quickly parakeets breed.