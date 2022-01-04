ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must-Visit Museums in Gaslamp Quarter Area

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
 5 days ago

The Gaslamp Quarter area is San Diego's central entertainment location, offering a little something for just about everyone! Whether you're a visitor or a local, the Gaslamp Quarter is one place you are sure to find yourself regularly. It has food options from around the world, cozy pubs, and the best of all - gorgeous museums!

Here are some must-visit museums in Gaslamp Quarter that you should definitely explore!

· Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House

This saltbox house constructed back in the 1850s is one of the most popular museums in the Gaslamp Quarter. It is the oldest house in this area and transports visitors back to Victorian times with its unique construction and decor. Each room of The Davis-Horton House represents a different period of the Victorian Era, so you feel like you're sailing through time as you enjoy a self-guided tour.

Upon entrance, you will receive a brochure that contains some truly fascinating facts and information about the people who lived in this house and their contribution to the Gaslamp Quarter. You can also try out the audio tour to learn more about San Diego's rich history.

· Museum of Digital Illusions

Located on 870 Sixth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter area, the Museum of Digital Illusions is a treat for the eyes. This museum is the perfect place to visit if you're on a family holiday or traveling with people of different age groups. It has something to capture the attention of everyone, no matter how young or old.

Full of stunning illusions and digital imagery that makes you want to look at it forever, the Museum of Digital Illusions should definitely be a part of your itinerary as you go sightseeing in Gaslamp Quarter.

· Maritime Museum of San Diego

The Maritime Museum of San Diego was established in 1948 and is easily accessible through the Little Italy Station. It hosts the largest collection of historical sea vessels in America, making it a must-visit museum in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Currently, the Maritime Museum is offering a new pirate adventure for the younger ones. It is a 90-minutes experience of pirate life, including a treasure hunt that is absolutely perfect for families visiting from out of town!

The Urban Menu

