ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Growing pressure on hospitals from Covid-19, says HSE chief

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrjYn_0dcMhysF00

Hospitals are suspending elective care amid growing pressure on the health system from Covid-19, the HSE chief has said.

On Tuesday, Paul Reid said that it remained unclear when Ireland would reach the peak of the current wave of the virus.

The Omicron variant has caused record numbers of cases in Ireland over recent days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHoal_0dcMhysF00

The HSE chief executive said on Tuesday that hospitals would be suspending elective care, due to growing pressure from Covid-19.

“Many hospitals were already suspending elective care with the pressures they’re under,” he said.

Confirming that the HSE will rely on the help of some private hospitals, he told RTE radio: “The reality of it is we will have to suspend, in many cases, elective care.”

That decision, he said, will be monitored over the next two weeks.

The growing pressure is mirrored in the Covid-19 testing system.

Senior HSE director Damien McCallion said on Tuesday that there continued to be a “huge demand” for PCR testing as Ireland copes with record levels of Covid-19 cases.

He predicted that the testing system, which now has a capacity of 650,000 tests a week when PCR and antigen testing is combined, will remain “under strain” for at least the next week.

Mr McCallion acknowledged that the actual level of cases was probably much higher than that recorded by the PCR testing system.

“There are definitely higher numbers of the disease out there,” he said.

“We’re seeing this globally, with all testing systems under strain given the high transmissibility of this particular variant.”

Mr McCallion also confirmed that there were 30,000 registrations on the first day of vaccine registration for children aged five to 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UV5e_0dcMhysF00

“I think what our experience tells us from looking at the 12 to 17 uptake is that it’s a much slower process, and we understand that because parents will want to have the information, they will want to talk to their child, consult with others, perhaps.

“And what we would encourage parents to do is to do that, to look at trusted sources of information – that’s really important.”

Mr McCallion also said that be believed Ireland had a sufficient supply of antigen tests.

“We certainly have sufficient numbers on the supply chain through January. So we’re hoping that we’ll get through, but like all of our systems, as demand increases, that’s something we’ll have to track and monitor on an almost daily basis at the moment,” he told RTE radio.

On Tuesday afternoon, teaching unions will meet with the Education Minister to discuss the reopening of schools.

Government ministers have insisted that despite the high case numbers, schools would reopen as normal on Thursday.

The Government party leaders are also meeting to discuss the latest Covid-19 situation, following the festive period.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland has called for a staggered approach to the reopening of schools, given the high level of the virus in the community.

General secretary Kieran Christie said on Tuesday that there could be “chaos” in some schools in the days to come without some kind of review and revision, given the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

The union wants HEPA filters and medical-grade masks to be made available in schools.

Michael Gillespie, general secretary of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), said that “one size does not fit all”.

“I think we are going to have schools that may be able to fully open on Thursday, because we don’t know the actual effect in each school.

“We could have a school where there might be 20% of the staff missing and they may have been able to source some, and there may be no effect.

“But there may be schools that have 25% or 30% missing and then tough decisions may have to be made in those schools.

“We’re talking about being based on a school-by-school basis, as opposed to a one-size-fits-all across the country.”

He added: “I think it is important that every school opens with whatever restrictions may have to be applied based on the staffing that’s available.

“A school has to open and it has to be open not just with the health and safety about Covid, but other health and safety restrictions there.

“There has to be teachers to teach in front of class.”

Colm O Rourke, principal of St Patrick’s Classical School in Navan in Meath, said that schools should be opened “on hope rather than fear”.

“The realities of the school situation is that teachers of exam subjects may be out more than other classes, so each school would be better to make judgments themselves on a day-to-day basis on what you are able to bring in, and I would hope that we would be able to bring in everybody,” he added.

On Tuesday, Green Party junior minister Pippa Hackett said she did not believe there would be chaos once schools return.

“It’s a fearful term and I wouldn’t like to think that there will be chaos on Thursday,” she said.

“I think the overall agreement and acceptance is that we really want to do everything we can to get kids back to school and at this moment in time they will be returning to school this week.”

Asked on RTE radio about calls for new protective measures for teachers and pupils, she said that the Government had always listened to public health advice.

She said she hoped that the meeting between trade unions and the Department of Education would deliver clarity later on Tuesday.

“I think children have been safe in schools up until now and I think they will continue to be safe in schools.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tweeted new figures on Tuesday showing that Ireland has now administered 2.2 million boosters and third doses.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Donnelly
The Independent

60% of positive hospital cases admitted due to Covid in two health boards

Some 60% of positive cases admitted to hospital in two health board areas in Scotland were because of coronavirus, a new analysis shows.Questions have swirled over the severity of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to make up as much as 90% of all cases in Scotland.But figures released of a preliminary analysis carried out by Public Health Scotland appear to show a continued threat of hospital admission from the virus.Our latest COVID-19 and Winter Weekly report is now available. It presents data on #COVID19 across NHS Scotland, including information on hospital admissions. ➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/ey7afrRNzN— Public Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Military deployed to London hospitals due to Covid staff shortages

Troops are to begin deploying in London to support the NHS amid growing staff shortages due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.Around 200 armed forces personnel are being made available to hospitals across the capital, which has been the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak with a huge upsurge in cases.The announcement comes after Boris Johnson said this week that ministers hoped to "ride out" the latest wave without the need for further restrictions in England.The MoD said the deployment included 40 military medics and 160 general duty personnel to help fill gaps caused by absences of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hse#Covid#St Patrick#Omicron#Rte#Hse Ireland#Hselive#Pcr
BBC

Covid: Suffolk hospital staff sickness 'higher than normal'

Three NHS hospitals have said they are dealing with a higher than normal level of staff absence but have stopped short of declaring critical incidents. The West Suffolk Hospital said 6.5% of staff - 323 people - were off work due to the pandemic and seasonal illnesses. It announced an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

NHS staff absences due to Covid jump 59% in a week

Troops are getting ready to support the NHS through the current wave of Covid-19 as NHS data shows staff absences due to Covid have risen 59% in a week.The military said it could offer assistance to more hospitals around the UK if needed after around 200 personnel were drafted in to help the NHS in London which has led the Omicron wave sweeping the country.It comes as NHS England data shows 39,142 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were absent for Covid-19 reasons on January 2, up 59% on the previous week (24,632) and more than three times...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 testing system to remain under pressure for weeks, health official says

The Covid-19 testing system in Ireland is expected to remain under major pressure in the coming days, a senior health official has said.The comment comes as one teaching union has called for a re-think on the full reopening of schools, ahead of a meeting with Education Minister Norma Foley.The Government’s party leaders will on Tuesday discuss the ongoing Covid-19 situation.🧵Here are today's walk-in #COVIDVaccine clinics. We're operating walk-in clinics for dose 1 and dose 2, and booster vaccine clinics for healthcare workers, people over 30 and some clinics for 16-29s.⤵️ Keep an eye for updates on queueing times throughout the...
WORLD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospitals Treating Growing Number Of Children For COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland continue to climb, there is growing concern about how quickly the virus is spreading among children. Data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health shows 30 children are among the COVID-19 patients receiving acute care at hospitals throughout the state, doubling from 15 the day before. Dr. Aaron Milston, a pediatric infectious disease physician for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, said the highly contagious Omicron variant is why so many children are coming down with COVID-19. “We’re clearly seeing an increase in the number of kids we’re seeing diagnosed with COVID,” Dr. Milstone said. Milstone said...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surpass 3,000, MHA Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 as of late Monday, the Maryland Hospital Association confirmed to WJZ. The figures come a day after the Maryland Department of Health reported a record 2,746 hospitalizations as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to soar. Several hospitals have shifted to crisis standards of care to keep up with the demand for care, which has been fueled by a recent explosion in cases. With healthcare workers stretched thin, the state has already established a surge operations center to help hospitals manage bed space and pledged $100 million to help hospitals and nursing homes deal with staffing shortages.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Covid-19 hospital data to be released on Friday, says First Minister

The publication of data on Covid-19 hospital admissions has been delayed to Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister said last week Public Health Scotland (PHS) would publish information on Scots in hospital because of Covid-19 and cases identified because of admissions for another reason.As of Wednesday, 154 confirmed cases of Omicron have been identified in hospital patients, while just three have needed intensive care treatment.The information would clear up how many patients have been admitted to hospital as a result of the new variant – which initial findings indicate may be less severe than other strains.Speaking on BBC Radio...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

421K+
Followers
153K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy