i 95 live: Highway shut down as lawmakers stranded in DC and a second snowstorm on the way

By Megan Sheets and Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
 2 days ago

Heavy snow has wrought havoc on the Washington, DC area, leaving hundreds of drivers stranded on a major roadway in Virginia .

A massive pile-up clogged a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 overnight after a crash involving six tractor-trailers on Monday afternoon.

The collision caused no injuries but brought traffic to a standstill along the US East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food, and water.

Authorities were still struggling to reach the stranded motorists on Tuesday morning amid treacherous freezing road conditions throughout the region.

Meanwhile, the snow caused headaches in the nation’s capital , trapping President Joe Biden inside Air Force One on Monday.

Post Register

Storm: Travel could become treacherous as snow, rain persist

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man in northwest Washington was stuck and killed by a snowplow and authorities urged people not to travel in some areas of Washington and Oregon as winter storms continue throughout the region. Parts of several major highways in Oregon reopened Wednesday after snow from...
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
fox5dc.com

SNOWSTORM FORECAST: More snow on the way for DC region

WASHINGTON - For the second time in a week, the nation's capital is set to receive an unwelcome dollop of wintry weather. A plowable snowfall is expected Thursday night into Friday, with accumulations locally topping three inches. The instigating disturbance was approaching the Tennessee Valley as of early Thursday morning,...
News 12

Snowstorm strands Yonkers family on I-95 in Virginia

A Yonkers family was stuck on I-95 after a snowstorm left them stranded along with other drivers in Virginia. It was supposed to take the Vannostrands’ five hours to get to Richmond, Virginia. Instead, the family was one of many who were stuck for almost 24 hours in that...
The Independent

Virginia preps for more bad weather amid storm of questions

With more bad weather looming, Virginia officials sought to reassure the public Thursday as they reacted to harsh criticism of their response to a snowstorm earlier this week that left hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95 in frigid temperatures.In contrast to his response to Monday's storm, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of the wintry weather that is expected to move into the state late Thursday, and he asked the Virginia National Guard for assistance. The measures are necessary this time, his office said, because of the lingering effects of the first storm....
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

DC to be hit with another snowstorm

Washington DC will be hit with heavy snowfall just days after a snowstorm brought the US Capital to a standstill. Forecasts show that that between two and four inches could fall during Thursday night into Friday morning after more than a foot of snow fell in some areas earlier this week, with Huntington, Maryland southeast of DC reporting 15.5 inches of snow on Monday. Hundreds of motorists were stuck on Interstate 95 in northern Virginia for more than 24 hours earlier this week as the storm caused dozens of accidents and brought traffic to a halt, trapping drivers, some...
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

