Area basketball teams earn high school holiday tournament titles

Central Valley Academy’s Thunder dealt West Canada Valley its first defeat of the season Thursday to claim the championship at the West Canada Valley Sports Boosters Tournament and wrap up the area’s holiday basketball tournament action.

The Thunder (8-1) extended its win streak to five games since a loss in an earlier tournament’s championship game in Little Falls by scoring the first nine points and never trailing in a 74-58 win over the Indians (7-1), the New York State Sportswriters Association’s sixth-ranked Class C boys team.

The West Canada Valley loss leaves Section III with seven unbeaten boys teams, including Little Falls and Hamilton in the Center State Conference, entering the new year.

The section’s four unbeaten girls teams include Little Falls, West Canada Valley and Poland from the CSC.

In Newport, West Canada Valley closed to within three points at the end of the first quarter and trailed 25-22 before Central Valley Academy extended its lead with a 10-0 run. The Thunder led by 14 points at halftime and the Indians never got closer than 10 in the second half.

Jaylon O’Neal scored 26 points in the championship game and added 10 rebounds for a double-double with eight assists and six steals. Deacon Judd added 22 points and eight rebounds, earning a spot on the tournament’s all-star team along with West Canada Valley’s Will Smith (29 points, 16 rebounds) and Brayden Shepardson (10 points, four assists).

Holland Patent beat Adirondack in the consolation game. Markise Magyar of Holland Patent and Kreedon Rodgers of Adirondack were all-star selections.

West Canada Valley defeated Adirondack for the junior varsity championship.

West Canada Valley Sports Boosters Tournament championship game

CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY 74, WEST CANADA VALLEY 58

CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY (8-1) – Cole Brewer 1 0-0 2; Ray Watson 0 0-0 0; Adam Hall 3 6-6 14; Jaylon O’Neal 9 7-11 26; CJ Judd 2 0-0 4; Deacon Judd 9 4-4 22; Kadin Brower 1 2-2 4; TJ Luke 0 2-2 2. Totals: 25 21-25 74.

WEST CANADA VALLEY (7-1) – Brayden Shepardson 3 2-4 10; Will Smith 8 11-14 27; Connor Yager 3 3-6 12; Kolby Weakley 3 0-1 9; Michael Tubia Jr 0 0-0 0; Camerohn Ludwig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 16-25 58.

Central Valley Academy 19 23 13 19 – 74

West Canada Valley 16 12 15 15 – 58

Three-pointers – Central Valley Academy 3 (Hall 2, O’Neal 1); West Canada Valley 8 (Weakley 3, Yager 3, Shepardson 2).

Andy Palmer Christmas Classic

Canajoharie held on at the end and defeated Dolgeville 45-42 to win the championship in the return of its annual Andy Christmas Classic.

Canajoharie’s Cougars (8-1) took a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 39-20 before Dolgeville (5-2) put up 22 points in the fourth. Kamryn Comstock scored nine of his team-high 13 points for Dolgeville during the fourth quarter while the Blue Devils limited the Cougars to a single field goal, an Aundray Fowler three-pointer.

LA Fairley had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Canajoharie and earned most valuable player honors for the tournament. Jack Montanye led the Cougars with 19 points, including 13 in the first quarter.

Andy Palmer Christmas Classic championship game

CANAJOHARIE 45, DOLGEVILLE 42

DOLGEVILLE (5-2) – Connor Morse 1 0-0 3; Michael Blaskey 1 0-0 2; Owen Castor 2 0-0 4; Kamryn Comstock 6 1-3 13; Cameron Dager 1 0-0 3; TJ Rankins 2 0-0 6; Jakob Barr 4 0-0 11. Totals: 17 1-3 42.

CANAJOHARIE (8-1) – Aundray Fowler 1 0-0 3; Zac Suits 3 1-3 8; LA Fairley 4 3-3 11; Greg Shariff 2 0-0 4; Richie Tamsett 0 0-2 0; Jack Montanye 7 1-3 19. Totals: 17 5-11 45.

Dolgeville 3 10 7 22 – 42

Canajoharie 17 16 6 6 – 45

Three-pointers – Dolgeville 7 (Barr 3, Rankins 2, Dager 1, Morse 1); Canajoharie 6 (Montanye 4, Fowler 1, Suits 1).

Edmeston Holiday Tournament

The Mt. Markham boys extended their winning streak to five games and claimed a tournament championship with two blowout victories.

The Mustangs (6-3) followed an 82-42 win over Sidney in the first round with an 89-29 victory against Edmeston on its home court in Thursday’s final.

Shaun Jones had 12 points and 18 rebounds in the championship game, Bryce Lynch scored 11 points, Will Lunny had six steals and six assists, and 11 players scored for Mt. Markham.

Coach Cutspec Holiday Classic

The Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Wolves avenged an earlier loss Wednesday when they beat Fort Plain’s Hilltoppers 49-45 in their tournament’s championship game.

The Wolves (7-2) had rallied from 10 points down in the final minute of the third quarter and beaten North Warren by two in Tuesday’s first round. They had also been beaten 58-48 at home by the Hilltoppers two weeks earlier.

Wednesday’s rematch was close throughout after an early Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville run. Fort Plain scored the game’s first basket, and the Wolves came back with 12 straight points to take the game’s largest lead five minutes into the first quarter.

Fort Plain (6-2) regained a 21-20 halftime lead but never led by more than three points. Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville took a 37-33 lead into the fourth quarter and led by eight points with two minutes to go before holding on for the victory. The Wolves hit five of their final six foul shots while going without a field goal after Jesse Walrath’s three-pointer at the 4:12 mark.

Mason Snell, the tournament’s MVP, scored 13 points for Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville while tournament all-star Owen Feagles and Paetyn Logan-Dillenbeck each scored 12. Levi Thomas (23 points) Robert Jordan (16) scored all but six of Fort Plain’s points and represented the Hilltoppers on the all-star team.

Coach Cutspec Holiday Classic championship game

OPPENHEIM-EPHRATAH-ST. JOHNSVILLE 49, FORT PLAIN 45

FORT PLAIN (6-2) – Robert Jordan 7 2-4 16; Levi Thomas 8 7-8 23; Clayton Welch 3 0-0 6; Owin Landry 0 0-0 0; Stephen Gray 0 0-0 0; Estee Smith 0 0-0 0; Austin Vangorder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-12 45.

OPPENHEIM-EPHRATAH-ST. JOHNSVILLE (7-2) – Paetyn Logan-Dillenbeck 4 3-6 12; Andrew Snell 1 0-0 2; Mason Snell 4 5-8 13; Colten Christensen 2 0-2 4; Tristan Stever 1 1-1 3; Ian Smith 0 0-0 0; Hunter Smith 0 0-0 0; Owen Feagles 5 2-3 12; Jesse Walrath 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 11-20 49.

Fort Plain 5 16 12 12 – 45

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville 12 8 17 12 – 49

Three-pointers – Fort Plain 0; Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville 2 (Logan-Dillenbeck 1, Walrath 1).

Dick White Holiday Tournament

Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young defeated Cooperstown 52-45 Tuesday to claim the boys’ championship at the annual Dick White Holiday Tournament.

Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young (4-4) had beaten Syracuse’s OnTECH Charter School in the first round and had beaten consolation game winner Edmeston earlier this season.

Dylan Hosford scored 24 points Tuesday and earned most valuable player honors for the Indians. Jordan Diliberto and Brogan Graves each scored 10 points and was picked for the all-star team.

Charlie Lambert and Troy Davis led Cooperstown (2-6) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Cooperstown defeated Unatego in the girls’ championship game.

Dick White Holiday Tournament championship game

RICHFIELD SPRINGS/OWEN D. YOUNG 52, COOPERSTOWN 45

RICHFIELD SPRINGS/OWEN D. YOUNG (4-4) – Clay Bobnick 1 0-0 2; Brogan Graves 2 6-11 10; Dylan Hosford 8 4-4 24; Bradyn Dunckel 2 0-6 6; Jordan Diliberto 3 2-2 10; Aric Steenburg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-23 52.

COOPERSTOWN (2-6) – Ethan Kukenberger 1 1-4 3; Kalen Dempsey 2 0-0 4; PJ Kiuber 0 2-4 2; Troy Davis 7 0-0 14; Conrad Erway 1 0-4 2; Charlie Lambert 5 0-0 15; Colyn Criqui 1 0-0 3; Garet Bush 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-12 45.

Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young 20 9 17 6 – 52

Cooperstown 8 8 13 16 – 45

Three-pointers – Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young 8 (Hosford 4, Diliberto 2, Dunckel 2); Cooperstown 6 (Lambert 5, Criqui 1).

Richfield Springs Holiday Tournament

Tournament play at Richfield Springs was reduced to a single set of junior varsity and varsity games and both Herkimer teams were presented with trophies following wins against Brookfield Tuesday.

Kyle Carney scored 19 points for the varsity Magicians (4-3) in an 80-58 victory. Brett Coonradt and Exavier Nichols each scored 12 points, Dante Mollel had 11 and Isiah Brown chipped in with 10 as five players reached double figures for Herkimer.

HERKIMER 80, BROOKFIELD 58

BROOKFIELD (1-4) – Spencer Warner 3 4-6 10; Quentin Moon 14 2-4 30; Kaden Ondrako 6 2-4 16; Cole Walker 1 0-2 2. Totals: 24 8-16 58.

HERKIMER (4-3) – James Collins 1 1-2 3; Dante Mollel 4 0-2 11; Nick Caruso 2 0-0 4; Exavier Nichols 6 0-1 12; Zack Petucci 2 0-0 5; Brett Coonradt 5 1-2 12; Noah Lewis 1 2-2 4; Isiah Brown 4 2-2 10; Kyle Carney 7 3-4 19. Totals: 32 9-15 80.

Brookfield 8 18 12 20 – 58

Herkimer 31 16 23 10 – 80

Three-pointers – Brookfield 2 (Ondrako 2); Herkimer 7 (Mollel 3, Carney 2, Coonradt 1, Petucci 1).

Kasner Klassic

The girls’ varsity championship game was placed on hold in Little Falls due to COVID protocols but the rest of the two day tournament was completed.

Central Valley Academy and Little Falls defeated Adirondack and Canajoharie, respectively, in first round play Tuesday and have tentatively rescheduled the championship game for the afternoon of Jan. 17.

Adirondack defeated Canajoharie 53-37 in the varsity consolation game, earning its first win of the season behind 14 points from Holly Miller, 12 from Kaylee Mathis and 10 from tournament all-star Ireland Payne. Felise Fowler scored a game-high 16 points Wednesday and Kaijah Fowler represented Canajoharie on the all-star team.

The rest of the all-stars will be picked following the rescheduled championship game.

In the junior varsity tournament, Central Valley Academy defeated Little Falls to claim the championship.

Oriskany Tournament

Skye Simmons scored a career-high 38 points Tuesday and led Frankfort-Schuyler’s girls to a 61-36 win over Canastota in the championship game of Oriskany’s holiday tournament.

Simmons also had a game-high 21 the night before as Frankfort-Schuyler (6-2) defeated Westmoreland in the first round. Simmons has five 20-point games this season, including a previous career-high of 27 against Oxford Academy Dec. 16 at a tournament in Morris the Maroon Knights also won.

Simmons was selected as the Oriskany tournament’s most valuable player and teammate Madison Kelly was a tournament all-star.

Fabius-Pompey tournaments

The unbeaten Poland girls matched their previous season total with two wins in tournament play at Fabius-Pompey.

The Tornadoes (4-0) defeated McGraw 74-22 then beat Fabius-Pompey 65-25 in the championship game.

Logan Cookinham scored 24 points in the championship game while Sydney Tabor added 12 and Maddison Haver scored 10.

The Poland boys were beaten by Cincinnatus, the eventual champion, in first round play.

Fabius-Pompey Sports Boosters Holiday Tournament championship game

POLAND 65, FABIUS-POMPEY 25

POLAND (4-0) – Caimin Roark 2 2-4 6; Logan Cookinham 11 1-1 24; Lily Martin 2 2-5 6; Maddison Haver 5 0-1 10; Sheli Hagues 3 0-0 7; Morgan Potter 0 0-2 0; Sydney Tabor 6 0-0 12. Totals: 29 5-13 65.

FABIUS-POMPEY (2-5) – Alyna Beardslee 0 3-6 3; Miranda Putnam 2 0-0 5; Jamie Ratliff 5 1-6 11; Bailey Brown 2 2-4 6. Totals: 9 6-16 25.

Poland 15 19 16 15 – 65

Fabius-Pompey 5 7 5 8 – 25

Three-pointers – Poland 2 (Cookinham 1, Hagues 1); Fabius-Pompey 1 (Putnam 1).

