ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no winner on Monday

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5z1Q_0dcMhrhA00

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to $575 million, the ninth-largest in the game's history, after there were no winners in Monday night's drawing.

No ticket correctly matched the winning numbers of 2-13-32-33-48 with Powerball number 22.

There were winners for lesser prizes, but no one hit the big pot.

"In Monday's drawing, more than 1.8 million tickets won lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million," Powerball said in a statement.

"Some of the top-winning tickets included two Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Connecticut and Texas."

Officials said a ticket in Montana matched the first five numbers with the "power play," but not the Powerball number.

"Power plays" are when ticket holders add an extra $1 to their ticket.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive a lump-sum payment or 30 payments over 29 years, with each payment increasing by 5%.

According to Powerball, the chances of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

Comments / 1

Related
audacy.com

Powerball winner claims prize of nearly $700M

One lucky Californian has claimed his prize as the winner of the Oct. 4 Powerball draw, the highest paid lottery ticket in California Lottery history. Scott Godfrey took home a whopping $699.8 million after one of the 10 Quick Picks he purchased at a Morro Bay Albertsons supermarket had the winning numbers.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Lottery ticket found in laundry turns out to be $387,450 winner

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner. Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
State
Connecticut State
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Winners#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing
FOXBusiness

How to up your chances of winning the lottery

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $630 million – the seventh largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $448.4 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday,...
LOTTERY
FOX40

$316M winning Powerball ticket sold at Sacramento 7-Eleven

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KTLA) — A winning ticket for the latest Powerball was sold at a Sacramento convenience store. Officials said two winning tickets hit all six numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot to split an approximately $632.6 million prize — the seventh-largest in the game’s history. The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 14, 25, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sanantoniopost.com

$500,000 payout for man who accidentally buys lottery ticket twice

Scotty Thomas of North Carolina accidentally won the "Lucky for Life" lottery twice on the same day, after forgetting he earlier bought an identical ticket. When the numbers came up, he won the $25,000-per-year prize twice, reported Fox 10. After taxes, he will receive $551,851, which he will use to...
LOTTERY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy