Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no winner on Monday

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to $575 million, the ninth-largest in the game's history, after there were no winners in Monday night's drawing.

No ticket correctly matched the winning numbers of 2-13-32-33-48 with Powerball number 22.

There were winners for lesser prizes, but no one hit the big pot.

"In Monday's drawing, more than 1.8 million tickets won lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million," Powerball said in a statement.

"Some of the top-winning tickets included two Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Connecticut and Texas."

Officials said a ticket in Montana matched the first five numbers with the "power play," but not the Powerball number.

"Power plays" are when ticket holders add an extra $1 to their ticket.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive a lump-sum payment or 30 payments over 29 years, with each payment increasing by 5%.

According to Powerball, the chances of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.