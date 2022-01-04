ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US reports 1 million daily COVID-19 cases, most ever by any nation

By Adam Warner
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The U.S. reported more than 1 million COVID-19 cases on Monday—the most ever counted in a single day by any country.

There were 1,082,549 reported cases, a global record high, according to a tally by John Hopkins University .

The number nearly doubled the previous record of about 590,000 cases, which was also set by the U.S. only four days ago.

Total U.S. cases since the start of the pandemic are now up to 56,189,547. There have been 827,748 deaths, with 1,688 deaths reported Monday and 8,652 over the past week.

The 1 million new cases is likely a significant underestimate since many people use at-home tests that aren’t officially reported, while others who are infected don't get tested at all, according to Bloomberg .

The highly contagious omicron variant is helping to drive up cases nationwide after the holidays. New York saw a record 85,476 cases on Saturday, while New Jersey reported an all-time high of 29,740 cases that same day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbUvN_0dcMhnPU00
In an aerial view, cars line up at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Zoo Miami site on December 29, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Photo credit Joe Raedle/Getty Images

