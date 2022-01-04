ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott MacFarlane joining CBS News

By Dominick Mastrangelo
 2 days ago
CBS News has hired Scott MacFarlane as a congressional correspondent, the company announced on Tuesday.

MacFarlane joins CBS from NBC 4 Washington, where he has covered local news and politics in the Washington, D.C. region for nearly a decade. A large portion of the investigative reporter's work over the last year has focused on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and its aftermath.

“Scott has a proven track record of impactful reporting,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations said in a statement announcing MacFarlane's hiring. “We’re thrilled he’s joining the CBS News Washington bureau and its top-tier correspondents, guiding viewers on every platform on how Washington developments affect their lives.”

MacFarlane's investigations on public school security and his reporting on child safety issues have gained national recognition. His reporting on the Jan. 6 riots contributed to the public release of some of the video exhibits used by federal prosecutors in court, CBS News noted.

MacFarlane was previously a Washington correspondent for Cox Media Group and a guest host on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel. He worked as a local television reporter in Detroit and has freelanced for CBS News Radio in the past.

