City Hall in Kansas City closed Tuesday due to water line repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s City Hall will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 4, after an interior water line on the sixth floor broke late Monday afternoon.

The city said water leaked to the lower floors of the building.

City employees who work in the building will work remotely. Most city business like applying for permits and paying fees can be done on the city website .

Workers will repair the damages on Tuesday and City Hall should be expected to re-open on Wednesday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.