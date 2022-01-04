ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

City Hall in Kansas City closed Tuesday due to water line repairs

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s City Hall will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 4, after an interior water line on the sixth floor broke late Monday afternoon.

The city said water leaked to the lower floors of the building.

City employees who work in the building will work remotely. Most city business like applying for permits and paying fees can be done on the city website .

Workers will repair the damages on Tuesday and City Hall should be expected to re-open on Wednesday.

