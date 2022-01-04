PHOTOS: Car drives into building in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At approximately 8:00 a.m. the front of the Union Home Mortgage building in East Lansing was hit by a Buick SUV.
East Lansing Police and Fire Department responded to the incident and told 6 News the vehicle went into the building, before they pulled it out.
At this time we still don’t know what caused the incident.
6 News will keep you updated as more details become available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 1