PHOTOS: Car drives into building in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At approximately 8:00 a.m. the front of the Union Home Mortgage building in East Lansing was hit by a Buick SUV.

East Lansing Police and Fire Department responded to the incident and told 6 News the vehicle went into the building, before they pulled it out.

At this time we still don’t know what caused the incident.

6 News will keep you updated as more details become available.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.