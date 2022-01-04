ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

PHOTOS: Car drives into building in East Lansing

By Autumn Pitchure
 2 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At approximately 8:00 a.m. the front of the Union Home Mortgage building in East Lansing was hit by a Buick SUV.

East Lansing Police and Fire Department responded to the incident and told 6 News the vehicle went into the building, before they pulled it out.

At this time we still don’t know what caused the incident.

6 News will keep you updated as more details become available.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31azWj_0dcMgYna00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJeT5_0dcMgYna00
