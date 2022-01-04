ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ianacare picks up $12.1M to fundamentally change the family caregiver experience

By Kate Park
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Kim, chief executive officer of ianacare, understands these statistics deeply as she made the difficult choice to leave her job in 2016 to care for her mom full time, as do nearly a third of working caregivers. Kim co-founded ianacare in 2018 after spending more than seven years caring for...

techcrunch.com

bizjournals

Startup that helps companies support employees who are family caregivers raises $12.1M Series A

A startup that helps employers provide support to employees who are also family caregivers as part of their benefits package has raised a $12.1 million Series A investment. Ianacare, a Boston-based company launched by CEO Jessica Kim and COO Steven Lee in March 2021, connects caregiver support resources in a single platform, giving employees access to tools including a personal caregiver coach.
ADVOCACY
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVC4L’s Family Caregiver and Dementia Support Services

The Family Caregiver Support Program advocates for caregivers, provides information and referral to programs and services in support of your caregiving efforts, and meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. It’s for any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring for someone living on Martha’s Vineyard.
ADVOCACY
Next Avenue

The Climate Change Challenges for Family Caregivers

How turbulent weather and fires are adding stress to what are often already stressful responsibilities. Growing up in New Orleans in the '70s, for me, meant that during hurricane season there would be extended family sleepovers with pallets of blankets, sheets and pillows covering the floor. We'd congregate in our public housing project's brick apartment home and offer safe harbor in the storm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
