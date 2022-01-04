ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

CCHR: Webinar For Mental Health Professionals – Changes To The Baker Act

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqyOH_0dcMgRcV00

The webinar will help professionals understand the legal context of the Baker Act as well as provide them with action steps to better protect vulnerable people.

CLEARWATER, FL. – The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is sponsoring a live complimentary webinar with attorney Carmen Miller, Esq. on January 15th at 1:00-2:30 on the subject of new changes to the Baker Act law.

This webinar is designed for Mental Health Counselors, Clinical Social Workers, Marriage Family Therapists, and Master Social Workers.

Ms. Miller has worked with CCHR – a non-profit, non-political, non-religious watchdog for over 8 years and before that as a public defender in the 13th Judicial District of Hillsborough County.

The webinar Will be held on Saturday, January 15th from 1:00 – 2:30 online. To register, go please call 800-782-2878 or register online by clicking here.

Ms. Miller, a legal expert on the subject of the Baker Act and how it relates to Human Rights will share her knowledge of how to stay within the law and uphold the rights of children and adults most at risk from violations of this act.

According to the Baker Act Reporting Center, there were more than 200,000 involuntary psychiatric examinations, called a Baker Act, initiated during 2018/2019 which was an increase of 57.88% from 2008/2009 while the population increase was only 11.43%. The widespread use of the Baker Act is one reason why CCHR hosts seminars on the mental health law for those given the power to take a person into custody for an involuntary psychiatric examination. [1]

This webinar will help professionals understand the legal context and intentions of the Baker Act. It will also enable them to identify the basic human rights impacted by it and the Act’s unintended consequences. They will also learn the action steps to protect themselves, children, and other vulnerable people as well as their patients.

CCHR, a mental health watchdog organization dedicated solely to eradicating mental health abuse and enacting patient and consumer protections, has exposed many violations of the Baker Act over the years and has been instrumental in passing the Parents’ Bill of Rights which is designed to help resolve some of those violations and these changes will be discussed at this webinar.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

Sources:

[1] Baker Act Reporting Center https://www.usf.edu/cbcs/baker-act/documents/ba_usf_annual_report_2018_2019.pdf

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Mental Health Resources

(WJHL) Dr. Madhukar Trivedi, Professor of Psychiatry, tells us about Major Depressive Disorder and the help available to treat it. For more information visit www.screening.mhanational.org.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Clearwater, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
City
Clearwater, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
CU Boulder News & Events

FSAP and OVA to host Managing Mental Health Through Traumatic Events webinar

Join the Faculty & Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) and the Office of Victims Assistance (OVA) for the Managing Mental Health Through Traumatic Events webinar. This presentation and discussion will center around the events of the Marshall Fire. We will discuss how to take care of yourself, others and your community during this time. There is no cost to attend this webinar.
BOULDER, CO
US News and World Report

Ready for a Mental Health Workout?

If you’re looking to flex and tone your mental muscle, mental health gyms aim to give your emotional well-being a workout. There are thousands of health clubs and gyms to help get physically fit. Yet, where do you go to improve your mental and emotional fitness?. During the pandemic...
MENTAL HEALTH
mendocinobeacon.com

Mental health around the Holidays

While many of us enjoy the festive events, family time, and hustle and bustle that comes along with the holidays, for others, the stress and pressure can be overwhelming. At Adventist Health, our community’s mental health is just as important to us as their physical and spiritual health. John...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
L. Ron Hubbard
AL.com

Attorneys for Alabama prison inmates praise order calling for mental health changes

Attorneys for inmates praised a sweeping ruling issued Monday by a federal judge that will require Alabama’s prison system to make changes in inmate mental health care. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued a sometimes scathing 600-page opinion that often focused on the prison system’s lack of progress in meeting an earlier directive to boost staffing and also on the number of suicides that have occurred behind bars. The Monday order spelled out corrective measures and comes after Thompson in 2017 ruled that Alabama’s “horrendously inadequate” care of mentally ill inmates violated the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
ALABAMA STATE
Forbes

Minding Employees’ Mental Health

Michael is a human resource consultant with Insperity. He specializes in team building, employee engagement and performance improvement. Dealing with personal and professional stresses can be difficult for many working adults. Factoring in the pandemic, the country saw a rise in adults suffering from anxiety or depression. Though increased awareness of mental health issues came to the attention of business leaders during the peak of the pandemic, it is an ongoing issue that should remain a focus for employers as many return to office life.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cchr#Mental Health Counselors#Clinical Social Workers#Master Social Workers
ballingerpublishing.com

Healing at Home: How Virtual Therapy is Changing Mental Health Care

Virtual therapy, or teletherapy, is changing the way that mental health practitioners deliver services to their patients. After many face-to-face services were abruptly forced to shut down due to COVID-19, mental health providers continued to care for patients by making the switch to teletherapy, which is a form of care that is conducted by video chat or phone call. At a time of global crisis, ensuring the accessibility of mental health resources remains critical for both practitioners and patients.
PENSACOLA, FL
psychologytoday.com

The Mental Health of Orthodox Jews

Some research shows that religious faith can bolster mental health resilience and help foster recovery from mental illness. Most research studies have focused on Christians, and there has been a lack of research on religious minorities. Little is known about the mental health beliefs, behaviours and attitudes of Orthodox Jews.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Jennifer March, MS

5 Signs You're Dealing with a Narcissist

The red flags of a narcissist I wished I had known sooner. The topic of narcissists has been rapidly growing over the past year. The concept of narcissists has, to put it lightly, been overused and misunderstood.
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
95K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy