ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartwick, NY

Elderly homeowner injured in burglary

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ib2a_0dcMgFH100

HARTWICK, NY – State Police are looking for the public’s help regarding a burglary in the Town of Hartwick.

Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, a residence was broken into on Poplar Avenue.

The suspect or suspects injured the elderly homeowner.

The victim was taken to Bassett Hospital, where they are in stable condition.

If you have any information about this crime, please call police at 607-561-7400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Man attacked with a 2×4 in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man was attacked and robbed by an adult and three minors in the City of Utica. On Saturday December 11th, UPD was dispatched to the 1200 block of York Street after receiving reports that a man was approached by who would later be […]
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartwick, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hartwick, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
News Channel 34

Jordan man charged with Grand Larceny

JORDAN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State and Village of Jordan Police are reporting that a man from Liverpool has been arrested for allegedly breaking into and stealing from several vehicles in Jordan, NY. On Tuesday January 4th, 31-year-old James L. Susko was arrested after a joint investigation uncovered that he was allegedly “breaking […]
JORDAN, NY
News Channel 34

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy