Elderly homeowner injured in burglary

HARTWICK, NY – State Police are looking for the public’s help regarding a burglary in the Town of Hartwick.

Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, a residence was broken into on Poplar Avenue.

The suspect or suspects injured the elderly homeowner.

The victim was taken to Bassett Hospital, where they are in stable condition.

If you have any information about this crime, please call police at 607-561-7400.

