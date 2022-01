Quorn Foods USA, a leader in meatless protein solutions to both retail and foodservice, has appointed Kevin Eiden to Vice President Foodservice. Mr. Eiden is a foodservice leader with deep expertise in building high performing teams to deliver transformational growth across the industry. In his new role at Quorn Foods, Kevin will be responsible for long-term sales and profit growth, strategy, and innovation. In addition, Kevin will manage the existing foodservice sales network.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO