Florida Food Check-Out Week Will Be Celebrated Feb. 14-18

Farm Bureau volunteers statewide will be celebrating Food Check-Out Week Feb. 14-18. The celebrations spotlight the healthy, nutritious food supply available to Floridians.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, when applied to a calendar year, the average American earns enough income to pay for an annual supply of food in just seven weeks. By comparison, the same person must work until mid-April to pay for annual yearly income taxes.

The average American is now at least three generations removed from the farm.

To help better link Americans with the sources of their food, clothing, shelter, and energy, Farm Bureau volunteers will host various interactive community events statewide.

Sample events include educational and food displays at local grocery stores including food giveaways, collections for food banks, and donations to various charities, such as Ronald McDonald House Charities.

To find out what events are taking place in your community, contact your local Farm Bureau county office by visiting https://www.floridafarmbureau.org/county-farm-bureaus/.

For assistance in planning an event, view our Food Check-Out Week Toolkit.

