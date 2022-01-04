David Bowie's extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mike Garson has been celebrating the late David Bowie since 2017. And he hasn’t allowed a pandemic to stop the festivities. The pianist -- who played in Bowie’s bands from 1973-2004, the longest tenure of any musician with him -- began with live shows featuring alumni from those groups along with guest singers. Last year, he pivoted to a virtual show, and this year -- on Saturday, Jan. 8, what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday, he’ll do the same, joined again by alumni as well as the likes of Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, members of Duran Duran, Noel Gallagher, Rob Thomas, Living Colour, Walk The Moon, Gary Oldman, Ricky Gervais, David Sanborn and others.
