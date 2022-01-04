ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie's extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- The extensive music catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music. Included are more than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy...

journalgazette.net

