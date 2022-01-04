ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Reasons to Watch This Appealing Trucking Stock

By Motley Fool Staff
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

In this clip from Motley Fool Live , recorded on Dec. 14 , Motley Fool contributor Lou Whiteman discusses which stock to keep an eye on heading into 2022.

Lou Whiteman: One company in particular, I don't believe this is in the Fool universe, that I want you to keep an eye out with is something called Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) , formed, as you might suspect, by the merger between Knight and Swift. This is the largest trucker but they aren't a very big LTL. They've been getting into that business via acquisitions. It's about 15% of projected 2022 revenue.

Jerry Moyes, who hockey fans know [and] probably Phoenix Coyote fans are not a big fan of, made his fortune at Swift. He's no longer affiliated with Knight-Swift, but he was the owner of Central Freight (NASDAQ: CENF) . The vacuum that has created should allow Knight-Swift to accelerate their push in the LTL. There's suddenly a lot of drivers [and] a lot of heavy equipment. Given Moyes' connections, I can't help but wonder if Knight-Swift isn't the party that's out there talking to the drivers. This is a company that wanted to get into LTL and seize a real opportunity there. But the question is, how do you break in quickly? Suddenly, they have a path, and I just find that interesting. I watch that closely because this is a company that looked set up well heading into 2022 and, suddenly, if they want to, they could get aggressive with that push now thanks to this. Just a little bit from the world of trucking. Not a public company, but there's a lot of public companies that should be impacted by this.

This is yet another reason that I hope you've already done your holiday shopping, John, because the chaos of the supply chain just got a little more chaotic.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

