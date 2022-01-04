ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Staffing issues force temporary shutdown at Florida hospital

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida hospital has temporarily closed its maternity ward due to staff-shortages related to recent outbreaks of COVID-19.

Mothers-to-be who had planned on giving birth at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale will have to find another option.

“In the best interest of patient safety, the Labor and Delivery unit is on diversion until further notice,” Holy Cross spokeswoman Christine Walker said in a statement.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Post-Partum units at the hospital remain open, she said.

Nearby hospitals including Memorial Healthcare System and Broward Health are taking on patients from Holy Cross in the meantime.

“We’ve been receiving a few of their patients and working closely with them to ensure that they get safe high-quality care,” Leah Carpenter, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Memorial, told NBC 6.

The announcement from Holy Cross comes as Florida continues to shatter daily records for new COVID cases, which are most likey fueled by the omicron variant. The variant is now the dominant strain across the United States.

Since last week, there have been long lines at testing site across South Florida and in other areas of the state.

Holy Cross Hospital is in Fort Lauderdale.

Georgia hospital agrees to measures to help deaf patients

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities have reached an agreement with a Georgia hospital to ensure effective communication with deaf patients. The settlement under the Americans with Disabilities Act was reached Tuesday between the U.S. Department of Justice and AdventHealth-Gordon in Calhoun. It settles a complaint filed by a deaf patient.
CALHOUN, GA
Missouri virus hospitalizations sets record as cases surge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of people being treated for COVID-19 across Missouri continues to set records as virus cases surge across the state and strain hospital capacity. The state Department of Health and Senior Services said 3,235 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide and about 15% of the state’s hospital beds remained available. That number just topped 2,900 for the first time on Friday and exceeded the record of 2,862 set in December 2020.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kansas hospital runs out of ventilators as virus cases soar

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A hospital in eastern Kansas ran out of ventilators Friday as the state continued to report a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Lyons County Board declared a local emergency Friday after the Newman Regional Health hospital in Emporia ran short of ventilators. The Kansas City Star reports that the emergency declaration will help the hospital receive two additional ventilators from the state’s Emergency Operations Center.
EMPORIA, KS
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of...
Librarians step up to help people with water bills

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — Librarians in a small northern Michigan town are helping with more than books. More than $500 in overdue water bills in Kingsley were paid off by librarians, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported in a year-end series about local good Samaritans. Village Manager Dan Hawkins said...
New associate director named at NASA center in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A longtime employee of the nation’s space agency has been named associate director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Rae Ann Meyer, who began as an engineer in Marshall’s propulsion laboratory in 1989, will help manage the center’s 7,000 civil service and contract employees while overseeing development of the center’s business operations, a NASA statement said. She also will guide daily business decisions and supervise operational policy and processes.
Automated water meters to be installed in Louisiana city

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city is planning to provide 35,000 utility customers with new, automated water meters over the next 16 to 18 months. The utilities manager in Lake Charles says the city will have “the most advanced metering system on the Gulf Coast, The American Press reports. The Lake Charles City Council approved the plans unanimously on Wednesday.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

