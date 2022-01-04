As COVID-19 surges, it can be easy to forget it’s also cold, flu season

(WGHP) — Two years in the COVID-19 pandemic, having vaccines and boosters, data scientists predict an increased amount of hospitalizations. Michael Dewitt, senior data scientist at Cone Health, said over the next few weeks, COVID-related hospitalizations are expected to rise. “We do anticipate lots of hospitalization in cases over the next three to four weeks, […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO