Greensboro, NC

As COVID-19 surges, it can be easy to forget it’s also cold, flu season

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

(WGHP) — COVID-19 has been surging in our area.

But that doesn’t mean cold and flu season aren’t a concern this year.

Doctor Daniel Jobe with Novant Health discusses how to navigate through these illnesses so you can get better more quickly.

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

