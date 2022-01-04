ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sigma will announce two more prime lenses soon after the 20mm f/2.0

sonyalpharumors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trusted source confirmed the launch of the new Sigma 20mm f/2.0 DG DN lens. And...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: More Fast Prime Lenses For The RF Mount

And yet another Canon patent application for a bunch of fast prime lenses for the RF mount, i.e. for the EOS R full frame mirrorless camera system. Canon patent application 2021-193406 (Japan) aims to. […] provide an optical system having high optical performance and less aberration fluctuation due to focusing....
#Sigma#Lenses
sonyalpharumors.com

New Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FE lens announced and available for preorder

Venus Optics announced the new Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FE lens. You can preorder the lens at VenusLens (Worldwide shipment). On their site you can find plenty of image samples too. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Cool: Tamron patented a new 20-50mm f/2.0 FE lens

It looks like Tamron might release some more super fast zooms for the Sony E-mount. This newly published Japanese patent describes the design of a new 20-50mm f/2.0 FE zoom. The total length of the lens would be 15cm. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if...
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Venus Optics announces the Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FF for the RF mount

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Press Release: Venus Optics, the manufacturer that specializes in making unique camera lenses, is proud to introduce a new Full-Frame member for the Argus series – Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FF. This exceptional standard lens offers a field of view that is more appealing & natural to human eyes. With the super shallow depth of field at f/0.95, it easily creates a dreamy and romantic rendering. The lens consisting of 1 Aspherical Lens,1 ED glass, and 3 UHR glass offers remarkable sharpness while wide-open. It gets your subject to stand out from the background of creamy bokeh. Truly turns an ordinary image into an extraordinary one. Photographers can also benefit from the flexibility for shooting in low-light situations.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Viltrox 13mm f/1.4 APS-C to be announced on January 3rd. For E-mount too?

Viltrox is teasing the launch of the X-mount 13mm f/1.4 APS-C lens on January 3rd. The lens is already listed at Viltrox store. A couple of months ago they also displayed the E-mount version of this lens. I don’t know yet if the E-mount version will be announced on the same day or sometimes later.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Leaked image of the new Yongnuo 20mm f/1.8 FE lens

CameraBeta leaked the image of this new Yongnuo 20mm f/1.8 FE lens. You cans ee the aperture ring and AF switch. Price and release date are yet unknown. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Atech announced the new CFexpress Type A Card Reader

For Type A card owners: The new Atech reader is now in Stock at BHphoto (Click here). And also today you have plenty of photo accessory deals at BHphoto Dealzone and Adorama Deal of the Day page. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

This is the Sony CES presentation: No camera talk :(

I told you to not expect any Alpha announcement and indeed this is what happened. The focus was on Playstation and on their new electric cars. But….dear SAR readers….but I think you will no have to wait a long time before I can share you some good news ;)
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

$75 off and free $75 gift card on the Laowa 12mm f/2.8 sold by Adorama

Today you have plenty of photo accessory deals at BHphoto Dealzone and Adorama Deal of the Day page. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
SHOPPING
sonyalpharumors.com

List of all new CES products (including from Sony) at BHphoto

A list of all new CES products can be found on that special BHphoto page. Sony announced new Bravia TV’s. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
