Terrell Owens Pleads His Case With The Buccaneers

By Alexander Cole
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend was particularly wild when it comes to NFL football. The craziest thing to have happened involved none other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who stripped down to his pants and threw his gear in the stands. He then jogged off the field all while waving to...

Rosalind Johnson
4d ago

ok TO YES I WOULD GIVE U A SHOT BUT THIS JUST PLAY NO SHOW BOATING AND MOSTLY KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT BE A TRUE PROFESSIONAL MANN

Leon Alexander
4d ago

I wouldn't take TO he causes too many problems to many issues he just like Antonio Brown don't do it

James England
2d ago

Face it T O, at 28 the NFL is hard on the body. At 48 it will turn you into a 84 year old in one season. Age, toxicity in the locker room and diarrhea of the mouth are just too many negatives against you.

