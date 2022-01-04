Southampton confirm £100m takeover deal with Serbian businessman
Southampton have confirmed that a deal believed to be worth £100m has been agreed with Serbian-born businessman Dragan Solak and investment firm Sport Republic for an 80 per cent stake in the club. Majority shareholder Gao Jisheng has sold his stake in the Saints to Solak after the...
Cambridge took the headlines in Saturday's FA Cup third round action, with the League One side dumping the Premier League's Newcastle out of the competition at St James' Park. Joe Ironside scored the only goal of the game for the lower league visitors in the second half, while Newcastle were frustrated at the other end, especially in the first half, by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
Non-league Kidderminster Harriers were handed a dream home tie against West Ham United of the Premier League in the fourth round draw of the FA Cup. Kidderminster, the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, defeated Reading in the third round on Saturday while West Ham beat Leeds. Boreham Wood, the other non-league team in the draw, will face Championship leaders Bournemouth away from home, while Chelsea will play League One side Plymouth at Stamford Bridge after they knocked out Chesterfield. Liverpool face Cardiff, Manchester City will play Fulham, while the winners of Manchester United and Aston Villa’s match on Monday will host Middlesbrough. Cambridge United, who knocked out Newcastle at St James’ Park, were drawn at home to Luton Town. Tottenham vs Brighton and Everton vs Brentford were two of the all-Premier League ties. More follows Read More Daniel Podence bags double as Wolves sweep aside Sheffield UnitedAntonio Conte’s super-subs needed to save Spurs blushesLiverpool given scare by stubborn Shrewsbury but avoid FA Cup shock
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place tonight after a day of upsets and drama in the competition. While Chelsea and Manchester City breezed through ties against Chesterfield and Swindon Town respectively, there was a huge shock as Cambridge knocked out Newcastle at St James’ Park. Non-league Kidderminster Harriers will be hoping for a dream draw against a Premier League team after knocking out Championship side Reading, as will Boreham Wood following their victory over AFC Wimbledon. Follow the FA Cup fourth-round draw LIVE!There are more ties taking place on Sunday, with Arsenal’s visit to...
Atletico Madrid have been linked with a loan move for Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares. Atleti have just let Kieran Trippier return to England with a move to Newcastle and need cover on that side of their defence. Sime Vrsaljko has often struggled with injuries and Marcos Llorente fills in when required, although he is typically a midfielder by trade.
Kieran Trippier has revealed his desire to move back to the north of England, and not the riches on offer from Newcastle, was why he decided to swap Madrid for Tyneside. The England international has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract worth £100,000 a week with the Magpies, having spent a few years in Spain with Atletico Madrid, where he won a La Liga title.
Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
Following the winter break, the 2021-22 Women’s Super League season resumes on Sunday with three games taking place.The restart has been slightly delayed, with Chelsea v Tottenham and Aston Villa v Everton, scheduled for Friday and Saturday respectively, being postponed due to coronavirus cases, as has Sunday’s West Ham v Manchester United match.The fixtures still on are leaders Arsenal playing at rock-bottom Birmingham Brighton hosting Manchester City and Reading entertaining Leicester.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points as the WSL action gets back under way.Arsenal title-bound?Arsenal, seeking a first piece of silverware since...
What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has warned fans not to expect a raft of big-money signings following the club’s takeover as he focuses on unearthing potential stars. Investment firm Sport Republic, backed by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak, this week bought an 80 per cent stake in Saints from previous owner Jisheng Gao.
Newcastle announced on Friday they had signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, with the England international becoming the first arrival under the club's new Saudi-led ownership.
The 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons.
The former Tottenham defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and his arrival signals the launch of a new era under Eddie Howe, who was appointed as manager in November.
"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement.
Newcastle United are in talks with Sevilla over a deal for central defender Diego Carlos, 90min understands. Having already signed Kieran Trippier from La Liga this month, the Magpies are now in talks with another player based in Spain. In addition, they have approached the likes of Everton's Lucas Digne,...
West Ham have extended the contract of Michail Antonio until the summer of 2025, 90min understands. The Jamaican international has been in scintillating form during 2021/22, continuing the momentum he built last season to again help the Hammers challenge for an unlikely top-four finish. Antonio has registered eight goals and...
Tottenham are set to launch a bid of £22m for Adama Traore after making contact with Wolves, with Wanderers manager Bruno Lage now sanctioning his exit. The Spain international was one of Spurs' main transfer targets during the summer but no deal ever materialised due to the then asking price of £50m.
Rafa Benitez has accused Lucas Digne of putting his own interests “ahead of the team” after confirming he's requested a move away from Everton. The Frenchman has not featured for Benitez since the pair experienced a high-profile falling out last month and interest in Digne is rife. 90min understands that Newcastle, Leicester, Chelsea and West Ham are all considering a move for the defender, who seems unlikely to feature while the current manager is in place at Goodison Park.
Veteran Southampton goalkeeper Willy Caballero has agreed a contract extension until the end of the season.The 40-year-old joined Saints last month as a free agent on a short-term deal following injuries to fellow keepers Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.He made his debut in the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on 11 December and also played in the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace four days later before being an unused substitute in the club’s last two games after Forster returned to fitness.Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl told the club website: “Willy is a fantastic character who has freshened up our goalkeeper...
England international Kieran Trippier has become Newcastle United’s first signing of the Eddie Howe era after completing his move from Atletico MadridThe 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12million plus add-ons.The former Tottenham defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and his arrival signals the launch of a new era under the Magpies’ Saudi-backed owners.A club statement said: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee.“The 31-year-old has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal and...
Newcastle United are pushing hard to bolster their striking options in January amid concerns over the potential length of Callum Wilson's injury layoff. Wilson hurt his Achilles in the 1-1 draw with Man Utd on 27 December but the Magpies still do not know when he might return, with estimates ranging from two months to the rest of the season.
DRAGAN SOLAK is a Serbian billionaire who has been unheard of in English football - until now. The telecoms magnate founded and made his name with the broadband, cable and TV firm United Group and grew it to a £1.67billion pound a year company. Now Solak is heading for...
