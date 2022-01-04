Southampton confirm £100m takeover deal with Serbian businessman

Non-league Kidderminster Harriers were handed a dream home tie against West Ham United of the Premier League in the fourth round draw of the FA Cup. Kidderminster, the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, defeated Reading in the third round on Saturday while West Ham beat Leeds. Boreham Wood, the other non-league team in the draw, will face Championship leaders Bournemouth away from home, while Chelsea will play League One side Plymouth at Stamford Bridge after they knocked out Chesterfield. Liverpool face Cardiff, Manchester City will play Fulham, while the winners of Manchester United and Aston Villa’s match on Monday will host Middlesbrough. Cambridge United, who knocked out Newcastle at St James’ Park, were drawn at home to Luton Town. Tottenham vs Brighton and Everton vs Brentford were two of the all-Premier League ties. More follows Read More Daniel Podence bags double as Wolves sweep aside Sheffield UnitedAntonio Conte’s super-subs needed to save Spurs blushesLiverpool given scare by stubborn Shrewsbury but avoid FA Cup shock

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO