US stocks were mixed as some traders found value in the heavily beaten-up tech sector, while some were hesitant to put on massive positions before Friday’s nonfarm payroll report. The big question for many traders’ is how high yields will go up and at one point will it become a problem for the economy. Most of Wall Street has an upbeat outlook for 2022, but the risks of a Fed policy mistake, US geopolitical tensions with both Russia and China, and inflationary pressures, pose serious risks to the stock market later in the year.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO