ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning Round: Nikita Kucherov day-to-day as more support arrives

By HardevLad
rawcharge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday was a rare practice day for the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Superstar winger Nikita Kucherov is close to his long-awaited return, as Jon Cooper lists him as day-to-day now. To most normal people, day-to-day is usually considered 2-3 days away, but...

www.rawcharge.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING PLACE DEPTH FORWARD ON WAIVERS, LIKELY SIGNALLING KUCHEROV'S RETURN IS NEAR

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Riley Nash on the waiver wire on Wednesday afternoon. Nash, 32, was claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay from Winnipeg nearly a month ago. In ten games with the Lightning, Nash didn't record any points, has two penalty minutes and was a minus-one.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Ondrej Palat Appreciation Station: 400 Point Player

Ondrej Palat is the best ever seventh-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning. At one time, that honor went to Palat’s fellow countryman Pavel Kubina. While they never played together, they did spend one training camp together in Tampa before the 2011-12 season after Palat was drafted. Kubina was a 7th round pick of the Lightning in 1996, 179th overall and finished his NHL career with 386 points in 970 games from the blue line.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: things are spiraling in Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers are in free-fall right now having only won twice in their last 10 games. They’ve fallen from a solid playoff spot in the Pacific Division to within one point of getting kicked out of the wild card by the LA Kings or Winnipeg Jets. Heck, they could even get dropped by the Vancouver Canucks, who are seventh in the Pacific right now!
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FOX Sports

Lightning star Kucherov set to return from lower-body injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov is set to return Thursday night against Calgary after missing 32 games with a lower-body injury that required surgery. Kucherov got hurt chasing a puck during the third period Oct. 16 at Washington. The high-scoring forward appeared to be...
NHL
ABC Action News

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov returns to action Thursday after missing 32 games

The Tampa Bay Lightning are about to get a major boost: star forward Nikita Kucherov is returning to the ice Thursday to play for the first time since October. Kuch missed 32 games due to a lower body injury, yet the Bolts find themselves at the top of the standings even after all that time. Just imagine what they can do now that the man who led the team in points last postseason is back.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Zach Bogosian
Person
Taylor Raddysh
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Brian Elliott
The Hockey News

Lightning's Kucherov Set to Return Following 32-game Absence

It must be game one of the playoffs, because Nikita Kucherov is set to return to the Tampa Bay Lightning's lineup following a lengthy layoff due to injury. Kucherov missed 32 games after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-body injury he suffered on Oct. 16 versus the Washington Capitals, marking the second straight season that the injury bug robbed him of long stretches of playing time.
NHL
abc17news.com

Kucherov has 2 assists in return, Lightning beat Flames 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a pair of nifty assists in his return from a lengthy injury during Tampa Bay’s three-goal third period in the Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Corey Perry, Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn scored to help Tampa Bay (23-8-5, 51 points) become the first NHL team to reach 50 points for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves, losing his shutout bid when Dillon Dube scored with 4:06 left.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Recap: Nikita Kucherov has a party in 4-1 victory over Calgary Flames

The Tampa Bay Lightning earned a well-deserved 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames in Nikita Kucherov’s return to the lineup, The game also marked Blake Coleman’s return to Amalie Arena. Kuch scored two primary assists in the win, setting up his two familier linemates, Brayden Point and Ondřej Palat, for goals. Corey Perry got the icebreaker and Alex Killorn shut the game down with the fourth. Ryan McDonagh was quietly dominant on defense with partner Erik Cernak, but was rewarded with two assists as well.
NHL
NHL

Kucherov expected back for Lightning against Flames

Nikita Kucherov is expected to return to the lineup for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Calgary Flames at Amalie Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SNW, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The forward missed 32 games since last playing Oct. 16 when he sustained a lower-body injury. He had surgery...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Round#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Joesmithtb#The Syracuse Crunch#Og#Covid#Https T Co 2trfsz4mq3#Espn
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy