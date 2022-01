GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.3158 extended higher last week and breached 1.3570 support turned resistance. The development affirms the view that corrective fall from 1.4248 as complete with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Sustained trading above 1.3570 will pave the way to 1.3833 resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 1.3489 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO