Cape Coral construction boom expected to continue in 2022

By Elisia Alonso
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The City of Cape Coral saw record-breaking growth in 2021.

In 2020, the city issued 2,464 building permits, nearly doubling in 2021 with 4,388 permits.

The city said the construction value of current permits totaled almost $260 million dollars in quarter four alone.

Officials said thousands of families and businesses are investing in the city at the right time.

Property values increased by 12.8% over the last year.

But does Cape Coral have the space for all of this construction? City officials said yes.

“Even though there may be 4,000 permits they don’t all come online at the same time. So we’re doing about 400 single family home permits a month,” said Nita Whaley, City of Cape Coral Business Recruitment and Retention Specialist.

There are currently 12 projects in the works on Pine Island Road. The city said this is one of the few areas where empty lots are becoming harder to come by.

Officials said residents can look forward to more options for healthcare and groceries in 2022.

