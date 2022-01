We reported last night here on eWn that Matt Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was revealed when The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio. According to a report from Bryan Alvarez, Brandon Cutler has also tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, all three men will not be backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings in Newark, NJ.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO