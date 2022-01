The Miami Heat believe star forward Jimmy Butler avoided a serious ankle injury and could return by the end of the week, a source told the Sun-Sentinel's Ira Winderman. Butler rolled his ankle during the third quarter of Miami's loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, which forced him to exit the contest. He previously injured the same ankle against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 28, but he didn't miss any time since the league postponed the Heat's Dec. 29 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs until Feb. 3 due to COVID-19 protocols.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO