Environment

Wild NC storm dumps snow in mountains, causes flooding at coast; high winds trigger statewide damage

By Rodney Overton
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A complex storm Monday hit North Carolina from the mountains to the coast, dumping nearly 10 inches of snow, several inches of rain in the central areas and causing coastal flooding at the Outer Banks.

Snow flurries even fell at the North Carolina coast while, throughout the state, high winds downed trees blocking roads and knocking down power lines, with more than 100,000 customers in the dark at one point Monday.

100K+ Duke Energy customers still without power after storms

In the North Carolina mountains, several inches of snow made travel difficult in the Boone area. In Avery and Watagua counties, deep snow on roads caused wrecks that also contributed to travel problems.

The Blue Ridge Parkway was closed throughout North Carolina. U.S. 441 near the Great Smoky Mountain National Park was closed because of snow and ice.

U.S. 64 in Henderson County was closed earlier Monday because of snow. However, by the afternoon, some snow in lower elevations had melted and travel was possible along major highways.

Snow was even seen in Greenville in the form of flurries. Just off the Outer Banks, snow flurries fell in Currituck County in Grady and Church Island.

Let it snow! Triangle sees first snowfall in almost a year

At the North Carolina coast, flooding was seen at the Outer Banks with a foot of water seen in some areas of Hatteras Village.

Also, high winds closed all ferry services. A gust of 86 mph was recorded at the Coast Guard station at Oregon Inlet.

Storm leaves downed trees, flooded streets in Triangle

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Waves on Hatteras Island had 4 inches of flooding throughout the streets. Dare County deputies reported various areas had at least 4 inches of water with 12 inches in some spots.

There was also some flooding on roads in Avon and Salvo.

Along N.C., 12 there were several problems areas with overwash, but the road was passable.

N.C. 12 had “high tide ocean overwash north of Buxton, and several areas of blown sand and standing rainwater,” NCDOT said.

Woman crawls to safety after tree falls on Durham home

Also, high winds closed all ferry services throughout the islands and between the mainland. A gust of 86 mph was recorded at the Coast Guard station at Oregon Inlet.

In the Charlotte area, high winds also knocked down a warehouse in Mooresville. High winds also knocked down a tree on a Durham home, causing a woman to crawl to safety Monday morning.

WREG

Map lays out Memphis’ plans for street paving, bike lanes, bus transit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Street paving, bike lanes, new bridges, new signals and new electric bus routes — these are all part of the Memphis’ four-year, multimillion-dollar Transportation Improvement Program plan. The city will host an open house for feedback on the projects from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room A at the Benjamin L. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in overnight Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were on the scene of an overnight shooting in Midtown that left one person injured Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on McLean near Poplar. Police said that two people wer taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Our photographers on the scene stated that two cars were involved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
