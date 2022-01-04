Wild NC storm dumps snow in mountains, causes flooding at coast; high winds trigger statewide damage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A complex storm Monday hit North Carolina from the mountains to the coast, dumping nearly 10 inches of snow, several inches of rain in the central areas and causing coastal flooding at the Outer Banks.

Snow flurries even fell at the North Carolina coast while, throughout the state, high winds downed trees blocking roads and knocking down power lines, with more than 100,000 customers in the dark at one point Monday.

In the North Carolina mountains, several inches of snow made travel difficult in the Boone area. In Avery and Watagua counties, deep snow on roads caused wrecks that also contributed to travel problems.

The Blue Ridge Parkway was closed throughout North Carolina. U.S. 441 near the Great Smoky Mountain National Park was closed because of snow and ice.

U.S. 64 in Henderson County was closed earlier Monday because of snow. However, by the afternoon, some snow in lower elevations had melted and travel was possible along major highways.

Snow was even seen in Greenville in the form of flurries. Just off the Outer Banks, snow flurries fell in Currituck County in Grady and Church Island.

At the North Carolina coast, flooding was seen at the Outer Banks with a foot of water seen in some areas of Hatteras Village.

Also, high winds closed all ferry services. A gust of 86 mph was recorded at the Coast Guard station at Oregon Inlet.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Waves on Hatteras Island had 4 inches of flooding throughout the streets. Dare County deputies reported various areas had at least 4 inches of water with 12 inches in some spots.

There was also some flooding on roads in Avon and Salvo.

Along N.C., 12 there were several problems areas with overwash, but the road was passable.

N.C. 12 had “high tide ocean overwash north of Buxton, and several areas of blown sand and standing rainwater,” NCDOT said.

In the Charlotte area, high winds also knocked down a warehouse in Mooresville. High winds also knocked down a tree on a Durham home, causing a woman to crawl to safety Monday morning.

