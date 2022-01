As a professional Pokemon card player, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh senior Caleb Gedemer, of Little Chute, gained new perspectives as he traveled the world to take part in competitions. Now he is set to graduate Dec. 18 with a degree in history and says he has added communication and critical-thinking skills to his resume to help him succeed in his full-time marketing position with ChannelFireball.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO