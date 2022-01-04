Pope Names Scranton Alumnus Bishop

The University of Scranton is pleased to share in the great pride of today’s announcement that alumnus Reverend Jeffrey J. Walsh ’87 has been appointed by Pope Francis as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan.

Bishop-elect Walsh currently serves as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale. His episcopal ordination and installation as Bishop of Gaylord are scheduled for March 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Saint Mary Cathedral, Gaylord.

A native of Scranton, Bishop-elect Walsh graduated from The University of Scranton in 1987 with a degree in Counseling and Human Resources. He studied for the priesthood at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland, earning a Master of Divinity Degree. He received a Master of Arts in Christian Spirituality from Creighton University in 1999 and a Master of Social Work degree from Marywood University in 2010. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 25, 1994.

“The University of Scranton joins His Excellency, the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, and people throughout the Diocese of Scranton in congratulating Bishop-elect Walsh on this joyful news as he prepares to begin this important episcopal ministry in the Great Lakes region of Michigan,” said Rev. Joseph G. Marina, S.J., president of The University of Scranton.

An article by the Catholic News Agency quoted Bishop-elect Walsh as saying: “With gratitude to our Holy Father Pope Francis, and joy in the Lord, I am eager to begin a new chapter in my life of discipleship among the good people of the Diocese of Gaylord. I am also most grateful to God for 27 years of priestly ministry in the Diocese of Scranton. I have been inspired and challenged to grow in faith through various diocesan assignments and will forever prayerfully remember all the lay faithful, religious, deacons, priests, and bishops with whom and for whom I have served.”

Bishop-elect Walsh has served in a number of assignments in the Diocese of Scranton, including as the Parochial Vicar of Saint Rose of Lima parish, and Director of Religious Education at Sacred Heart High School in Carbondale (1995); Parochial Vicar at the Cathedral of Saint Peter (1996); Pastor of Our Lady of the Lake parish in Lake Winola (1999); Director of Education at St. Pius X Seminary (1999); Director of Vocations (2002); Pastor of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Tunkhannock (2004); Regional Episcopal Vicar (2006); Administrator of Saint Rita parish in Gouldsboro (2008); Administrator of Saint Anthony parish in Throop (2009); Secretary for Catholic Social Services (2009); Pastor of Saint John's parish in East Stroudsburg (2010); Vicar for the clergy (2015). He became pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Saint Rose of Lima Parish in July 2020. Bishop-elect Walsh is also a member of the diocesan College of Consultors and of the Presbyteral Council.