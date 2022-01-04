ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

New Turkey Hill Mystery Flavor is waiting to be discovered

By Cristine Struble
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a new year begins, many people are waiting to discover something new. With the Turkey Hill Mystery Flavor, the bowl holds more than just a scoop of deliciousness. Are you ready to put your flavor detective skills to the test?. Periodically brands release mystery flavors. Even if the...

foodsided.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#Vanilla Ice Cream#Food Drink
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Your Grocery Store Eggs Probably Came From This Type Of Chicken

As you're opening carton after carton of eggs, examining them for pesky cracks and unfortunate pools of yolk, have you ever wondered what the chicken that laid them looks like? Since most cartons contain eggs that look nearly indistinguishable, it might not be surprising to hear that commercial egg producers use their very own breeds of chicken developed specifically to be egg-producing specialists. According to Mom.com, these proprietary chickens have been bred specifically for the desirable properties of their eggs, like color and size.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Tasty Dessert Is Made From Old Fruit And Stale Bread

While many think of cooking as a fancy pursuit — taking place within the confines of professional kitchens and utilizing pricy ingredients such as truffles, foie gras, and saffron — the truth is that cooks can be a scrappy bunch, creating delicious dishes from less-than-luxurious ingredients. According to the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, "Necessity is the mother of invention" (via Dictionary.com). This may be why many of the foods we love today were inspired by difficult circumstances during which high-on-the-hog ingredients were out of reach. Think, for example, of salt-rising bread, a kind of sourdough that 19th-century settlers in Appalachia came up with when they found their cupboards bare of yeast; or carrot cake, which rose to popularity during the Second World War, when sugar was scarce and the sweet root vegetable could be relied upon to create a dessert (per MSN).
RECIPES
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pop-Tarts launches new doughnut-inspired flavors

Pop-Tarts added two new doughnut-inspired flavors to its on-the-go breakfast lineup. The breakfast and snack food brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said it is releasing at the end of this month new flavors, including Frosted Boston Creme and Frosted Apple Fritter. “The only thing better than a box full...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
FanSided

2022 cheese trends that are a slice above the rest

Since the board trend isn’t going away anytime soon, these 2022 cheese trends have everyone slicing off another portion of that favorite food. With so many varieties in the case, it can be easy to find creative and delicious ways to bring the slice off the board and into another recipe. Ready for another “grate” year of cheese?
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

A Dunkin' Employee May Have Leaked a Delicious New Coffee Flavor Online

Dunkin' has been rolling out hit after hit in terms of new menu items. And just when you thought the chain couldn't have any other food or drink ideas left in the chamber, a Dunkin' employee drops a huge bombshell revelation on Reddit about a purported upcoming new drink option.
DRINKS
FanSided

FanSided

215K+
Followers
403K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy