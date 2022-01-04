New Turkey Hill Mystery Flavor is waiting to be discovered

While many think of cooking as a fancy pursuit — taking place within the confines of professional kitchens and utilizing pricy ingredients such as truffles, foie gras, and saffron — the truth is that cooks can be a scrappy bunch, creating delicious dishes from less-than-luxurious ingredients. According to the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, "Necessity is the mother of invention" (via Dictionary.com). This may be why many of the foods we love today were inspired by difficult circumstances during which high-on-the-hog ingredients were out of reach. Think, for example, of salt-rising bread, a kind of sourdough that 19th-century settlers in Appalachia came up with when they found their cupboards bare of yeast; or carrot cake, which rose to popularity during the Second World War, when sugar was scarce and the sweet root vegetable could be relied upon to create a dessert (per MSN).
