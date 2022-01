I have been a fan of the Gilded Age for as long as I can remember. Everything about the time period fascinates me – the grand “cottages” in Newport, Rhode Island, the mansions on Fifth Avenue in New York, the social aspects, and the rapid growth in industry and technology. The Gilded Age is the term used for the period following the Civil War up through the dawning of the 20th century, though some people argue that World War 1 is the true ending of the Gilded Age. Mark Twain is credited with naming the era when he wrote a satirical novel about the time period entitled The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today.

