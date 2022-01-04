Podcast: Back Step Boys

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill finally bid adieu to 2021 and ring in a new year with a load of bold predictions for Nintendo’s 2022! Before getting to that, though, the hosts start things off by reminiscing on all the goods that the Big N brought to the table in 2021, including everything from this year’s deluge of excellent indies to the incredible reinvention of the Mario formula with Bowser’s Fury and even a handful of historical gems like the Famicom Detective Club games. Of course, that’s not even to mention the jaw-dropping reveals of E3 2921, including Metroid Dread–from the beginning of the year to its final days, Nintendo certainly gave the hosts plenty to highlight!

