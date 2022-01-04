ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Podcast: Back Step Boys

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Aurnhammer is joined by regular guest Mike West to discuss...

FireEngineering.com

Podcast: Generation Engine: Mick Farrell

We constantly hear the term “coordinated attack,” but do we fully understand what we are in coordination with? Hosts Anthony Rowett and Todd Edwards are joined by Mick Farrell to discuss coordinated attack. The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter. Subscribe...
cmac.tv

Dada and Boy Podcast: Ep 33: Know Your Role

DescriptionRob and I talk about his upcoming surgery and the recovery process. We also dive into roles in relationships and if it's healthy to have 'expectations' when you enter a relationship. Length1:28:13. CategoryEntertainment.
FireEngineering.com

Podcast: Fire and Training: Developing a Training Program

Doug Cline discusses developing a training schedule for the new year and how to make sure you are maximizing ISO credit for your training. He also reflects on line-of-duty deaths with the Seattle (WA Fire Department, Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department, and Boston (MA) Fire Department. The best way to keep...
goombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 264: Looking Back on 2021, Predicting 2022

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill finally bid adieu to 2021 and ring in a new year with a load of bold predictions for Nintendo’s 2022! Before getting to that, though, the hosts start things off by reminiscing on all the goods that the Big N brought to the table in 2021, including everything from this year’s deluge of excellent indies to the incredible reinvention of the Mario formula with Bowser’s Fury and even a handful of historical gems like the Famicom Detective Club games. Of course, that’s not even to mention the jaw-dropping reveals of E3 2921, including Metroid Dread–from the beginning of the year to its final days, Nintendo certainly gave the hosts plenty to highlight!
attractionsmagazine.com

Looking back on 2021 at the parks! – The Attractions Podcast

Join hosts Brittani and Seth as they bring you news and discussion about all things theme parks, as well as their thoughts on the latest movies, television, and video games on The Attractions Podcast. This week on a holiday bonus episode of The Attractions Podcast, Brittani and Seth take a...
Genius

Girls On Top - Step Back (English Translation)

I'm sure you flirted some, flirted some, flirted some, quite some bit. Playing with your childhood memories, is it that fun?. My man is on another level (Level) You can't even dream about this level (Level) The one that got me next level (Level) As you can see, another level.
FireEngineering.com

Humpday Hangout: The Booster Line

Do booster lines have a bad reputation that they don’t deserve? To keep firefighters from using booster lines for fire in structures, some fire departments have taken booster reels off of existing apparatus and are ordering new rigs without them. But is this an issue with a booster line’s limited suppression capabilities or a discipline and training problem?
wcbe.org

Back Talk (an It's Movie Time podcast) The Lost Daughter

John and Mindy go on holiday with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Coleman in The Lost Daughter. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
Popculture

'The Voice' Is Not Returning to NBC in January

Unfortunately, for fans of The Voice, the show will not be returning to TV this January. In fact, it may be some time before you get to see the coaches in action again. According to Fansided, Season 22 of The Voice won't be coming back until later this year. During...
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
