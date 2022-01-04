ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Follow the flows, this Citi strategist says, and get out of this crowded trade

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xa0Yq_0dcMaycm00
Is it wise to be a sheep when money growth is slowing? AFP via Getty Images

The opening trading day of 2022 felt a lot like 2021 — U.S. stocks at record highs, Tesla on fire, and Apple reaching milestones.

Global strategists at JPMorgan, led by Mislav Matejka, say there is further upside for stocks, as the omicron coronavirus variant is milder than prior ones, and Chinese deceleration is behind us. They also say that consensus projections for 2022 earnings will again prove too low.

A less favorable outlook comes from Matt King, global market strategist at Citi.

Compared with the Taylor Rule estimate of where rates should be, Federal Reserve policy may be at its most stimulative ever, and even in emerging markets, the average policy rate when adjusted for inflation is negative. This stimulation has helped boost inflation, which central banks are now trying to tackle.

Two extraordinary years of central bank distortion are now largely over, and lately equity performance has lagged behind inflation-adjusted, or real, yields, but been in line with slowing money creation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qf37E_0dcMaycm00

For markets, King says, the flow of money creation is more important than the level of money available. Liquidity is no longer floating all boats, he says, pointing out the outperformance of equities over credit, developed markets over emerging, and passive over actively managed funds.

The flatness of the yield curve, King says, shows markets are much closer to late-cycle than the economy. And what will be neutral interest rates for the economy are likely to be higher than what is a neutral rate for markets, he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S995f_0dcMaycm00

Even if the consensus is correct that real yields will rise while inflation softens, this is a combination unfavorable for risky assets, he says. “Staying too long in crowded spaces is a surefire recipe for infection,” he says.

The buzz

U.S. COVID-19 cases topped one million, in the latest sign of the spread of the omicron variant.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index is set for release, as is a report on job openings.

Ford Motor Co.

F,

+11.37%

gained 3% premarket after saying it would boost production of the electric version of its F-150 pickup.

AT&T

T,

+1.44%

and Verizon

VZ,

+1.78%

agreed to delay by two weeks the rollout of a new 5G service as airlines warn of disruptions.

Tesla

TSLA,

-5.28%

was being pressured to close a new showroom in Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities.

Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud and conspiracy as former chief executive of startup Theranos. She was acquitted on four other counts.

The market

U.S. stock futures were pointing to further gains, with the S&P 500

ES00,

-0.37%

contract trading over the 4,800 mark. The yield on the 10-year Treasury

TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.663%

rose further to 1.68%, after the 13 basis point backup on Monday.

Top tickers

Here are the top stock-market tickers, as of 6 a.m. Eastern.

Ticker Security name

TSLA,

-5.28%

Tesla

GME,

-5.51%

GameStop

AMC,

-5.49%

AMC Entertainment

NIO,

-6.12%

NIO

AAPL,

-1.40%

Apple

NVDA,

-5.12%

Nvidia

NVAX,

-4.92%

Novavax

NAKD,

-6.11%

Cenntro Electric

MRNA,

-1.87%

Moderna

LCID,

-5.79%

Lucid Group

The lawsuit brought by the then-baby who appeared naked on Nirvana’s Nevermind album has been dismissed.

The musician Omarion says he has nothing to do with the coronavirus variant with a similar name.

A 12-year-old Floridian has a college degree.

Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to get it delivered once to your email box. The emailed version will be sent out at about 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Want more for the day ahead? Sign up for The Barron’s Daily, a morning briefing for investors, including exclusive commentary from Barron’s and MarketWatch writers.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Omarion
Forbes

The Fed's Great Unwinding Will Undercut Both Bonds And Stocks

The Federal Reserve's tapering and interest-raising just swung from maybe later to for-sure now. That shift is the ominous inflation signal that means bonds and stocks are destined to fall. Call it the Fed's Great Unwinding. It is more than simply tapering bond buying or incrementally increasing interest rates. It...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi#Inflation#Interest Rates#Jpmorgan#Chinese#Federal Reserve#Omicron
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European bank shares rose further above a three-year high on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal that it could raise rates faster than expected, which lifted some of the December gloom hanging over the sector. European banking stocks benefitted from a sharp rise...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

71K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy