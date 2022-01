Actor Jim Varney took the world by storm in the late 80s with his character "Ernest P. Worrell". Varney's character was a staple in southern advertising in the 80s. Ernest would address the camera during these commercials as if he was speaking with a neighbor he referred to as "Vern". All these commercials took place long before any of the Ernest movies came to be and seemed to be everywhere in the southern states.

