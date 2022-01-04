‘My feet are frozen’: COVID testing lines form in frigid weather early Tuesday

BOSTON — Two hours before a free COVID testing site opened at Tremont Street, the line began to form. Temperatures were in the teens but felt like single digits with the windchill, and within two minutes of the first person waiting, the line swelled to a dozen.

Some waited in line so they can get a negative test to return to school, work, and one woman said she had traveled to Boston and needed the test to fly home to Canada.

A Cambridge man said he tried to wait in the same line last night but never got to the front.

“I thought it was going to be two hours, and it was a three-hour wait,” said Quincy Ogutu. “I was like, ‘My feet are freezing, I have sneakers on. I’ll come in the morning.’”

The morning only brought colder temperatures, though he’s a bit further in line than the day before.

A security guard with Tufts Medical Center told Boston 25 News the scheduled time for this testing site is 8 a.m., but if there is ample staff, they will begin taking people at 7:30 a.m.

