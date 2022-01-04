James Webb Space Telescope: All's 'Hunky-Dory' After Problems Fixed

The James Webb Space Telescope is under increasing pressure from NASA.

On Monday, controllers of the James Webb Space Telescope began adjusting the tension on the telescope's huge sun shield, a five-layer shield meant to keep the observatory cold enough for science.

James Webb Space Telescope NASA/Desiree Stover

Monday marked the commencement of the most difficult set of activities yet - the separation and tensioning of the shield's five distinct layers.

Each shield membrane is as thin as human hair and must be delicately drawn tight to create a hard, kite-like barrier the size of a tennis court.