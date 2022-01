Royal Caribbean announced that 48 people on board its Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, have tested positive for COVID-19 The ship, which docked in Miami over the weekend, had more than 6,000 passengers and crew, according to NBC News. The cruise featured a seven-night itinerary that left Miami on December 11 and visited St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Royal Caribbean's private CocoCay island in the Bahamas before returning to Miami on December 18.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO